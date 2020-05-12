Wexford Town Woman Who Has A Brain Tumor Recovers From Covid 19

The family of a 62 year old Wexford woman says she made a “miraculous” recovery from Covid 19.

Mary Thompson from Ardcavan, who was also diagnosed with a brain tumor last November, spent 32 days at Wexford General Hospital battling corona virus.

She was taken to Wexford General Hospital with Covid 19 just four days after finishing chemotherapy for a brain tumor.

Mrs. Thompson was released from hospital yesterday after making a full recovery from Covid 19.

Her daughter Anna Thompson told South East Radio her mother is a “fighter”.

