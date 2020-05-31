Wexford visitor attraction strapped for cash because of covid 19

As many businesses across Wexford struggle as a result of covid 19, one such business is Secret Valley Wildlife Park in on the outskirts Clonroche.

The Family run park has been in existence for the past fourteen years and employs up to 10 people in peak visitor season.

However the park is closed with no income, but the 100 animals have to be fed.

There are 35 different species and some of their specialised food has to be imported.

Ann O ‘Connor says the business is strapped for cash as it costs up to 700 euro per week to feed the animals.

