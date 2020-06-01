1 CONFIRMED COVID 19 CASE IN WEXFORD AS THE COUNTY PREPARES TO OPEN BACK UP TOMORROW

Wexford County Council chairman Michael Sheehan says the people of Wexford should be very proud of the effort they’ve put in to reduce the risk of coronavirus in the county.

The Fianna Fail councillor was speaking before the majority of shops in the county reopen tomorrow in phase 2 of the government’s reopening Ireland plan.

Yesterday saw the first case of Covid 19 recorded in the county in 16 days with an increase of 1 confirmed case to 214.

There are still no confirmed cases in Wexford General Hospital with 2 suspected cases awaiting test results.

Councillor Sheehan has this message for the county:

