The third annual Cruinniu Na nOg event is taking place in County Wexford today.

This is an opportunity for young people to explore their creative sides and learn more about Irish culture and heritage.

Due to social distancing measures, the 17 free events planned by Wexford County Council and Creative Ireland have moved online this year.

Tamara Gangnus, who helped co-ordinate the day, details some of the activities being held this afternoon:

