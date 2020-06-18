18TH JULY LOOKS LIKE THE RETURN DATE FOR JUNIOR FOOTBALL IN WEXFORD

Junior football in County Wexford is hoping to see competitive matches return on the 18th of July.

It follows the further easing of restrictions beginning on the 29th of June which will see contact training and practice matches within clubs be permitted.

The FAI have released their latest update on the return to football with friendlies allowed from the 11th of July with full blooded games back a week later.

The Wexford Football League are to meet on Tuesday to discuss fixtures for the league’s return.

It’s hoped that the season will run from Mid July until the 14th of September with time to finish the remaining games in all divisions.

