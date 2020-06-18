LAST OF KENNEDY DYNASTY DIES

Former US Ambassador to Ireland, Jean Kennedy Smith has died at the age of 92.

She is the last surviving member of the family that included President John F and Senator Robert Kennedy

Her ancestry goes back to County Wexford to Dunganstown where the Kennedy Homestead is now a Visitor Centre

During her time in Ireland in the 1990s, she was a key figure in the Northern Ireland peace process and the Dunbrody Famine Project in New Ross

President Michael D Higgins and political leaders have paid tribute to Jean Kennedy Smith who was American ambassador here from 1993 to 1998

She is also the last surviving member of the official party who gathered in New Ross fifty seven years ago this month for the visit of her brother President John F Kennedy

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email