ATMOSPHERE AROUND THE PUBS INDUSTRY IS SCARY AT THE MOMENT – SINNOTT

Pubs in County Wexford might not return to normal for another 8 to 10 months.

That’s according to Liam Sinnott of Sinnots Bar in Wexford Town who says the mood around the industry is scary right now.

According to Government guidelines, it’ll be July 20th before bars can open their doors again and even then, there will be social distancing measures in place to reduce crowd sizes.

Mr Sinnott told South East Radio the drinks industry has been through tough times before and they will make their way through this period:

