BROWNE HITS OUT AT LACK OF CONSULTATION OVER ENNISCORTHY DIRECT PROVISION CENTRE

Opposition is growing in Enniscorthy against a proposed Direct Provision centre for the town.

It’s believed up to 45 refugees will be housed at the former Carrig Túr nursing home if the plans go ahead.

Local Fianna Fail TD James Browne has voiced his opposition, saying there needs to be more discussion with the local community.

Deputy Browne says no contract has been signed and the people need to be consulted before any concrete action is taken.

The Enniscorthy and District Chamber of Commerce have written to Wexford’s Oireachtas members to seek further clarity on the matter.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email