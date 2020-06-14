BUSINESSES NEED TO CONTACT COUNTY HALL TO ACCESS SUPPORT SCHEMES – SHEEHAN

The chairman of Wexford County Council is urging businesses to apply for the support that are available to them.

Fianna Fail’s Michael Sheehan says only 1 in 3 eligible companies had applied for the local authority’s Restart Grant last week.

It comes following the closure of award winning bistro Ohana Cafe in Wexford Town with a host of other shops and bars teetering on the edge of going out of business.

Councillor Sheehan says you should contact County Hall if your workplace is struggling after the Covid crisis:

