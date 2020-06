Wexford pub owners are being warned to abide by the rules when they reopen to protect public health.

New research by the two vintners bodies, the LVA and the VFI, shows seven in 10 people are worried other customers will not take safety measures seriously.

People are also worried about the consequences when others get drunk, queuing to get into the pub, and managing safety in toilets.

Industry sources say trust needs to be established between customers and publicans

