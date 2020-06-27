CMO ADVISES STAYCATION HOLIDAYS FOR 2020 AS WEXFORD PREPARES FOR TOURISTS

The Chief Medical Officer says 2020 is a year for staycations – and has fears many people are planning foreign trips.

The government’s planning to draw up a “green list” of countries next month where Irish people can visit without having to quarantine when they come home.

Dr. Tony Holohan says he’s “beyond nervous” about the impact foreign travel could have on the spread of Covid-19.

He wants people to holiday here, and not abroad:

Meanwhile many businesses across county Wexford are hoping to see a boost in tourism this summer with restrictions against foreign travel advised.

Niamh Morris of the Blackwater Open Farm says the whole county is great at putting up a united front when it comes to welcoming visitors.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email