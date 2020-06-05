Co. Wexford Prepares For Phase 2 Of Covid Re-Opening Plan

The Government is likely to approve phase two of the easing of Covid 19 restrictions.

It will mean from Monday small and possibly larger non-essential retailers will be allowed to re-open across Co. Wexford if social distancing is maintained.

You’ll also be allowed to travel 20 kilometres from your home and be able to meet small groups of people indoors. In addition more people will be allowed attend at funerals and there could be a return to training for sports teams

Health Minister Simon Harris says it will mean more freedom for people to move locally.

Meanwhile the Government is set to agree an extension to the Wage Subsidy Scheme for thousands of workers across Co. Wexford. The temporary payment will be extended until August by the cabinet later today.

Over 20,000 people across Co. Wexford are in receipt of Covid payments since the pandemic began.

