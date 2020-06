Co. Wexford is reopening for business today as we enter phase three of the road map to restart the economy.

After three months of lock down cafes, restaurants, hairdressers, hotels, pubs which serve food and gyms are among those opening their doors.

Crèches, and preschools will also open for children of all workers who need childcare to get back to work.

Face coverings will also be mandatory on public transport from today.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email