Hundreds of businesses across Co. Wexford will re-open their doors today for the first time in three months.

It’s part of Phase 2 of the Government’s Road map to re-open the economy.

From today 6 people can meet indoors and a maximum of 25 people can attend funerals.

The travel limit has also been extended to 20 kilometres and you can travel anywhere within Co. Wexford.

