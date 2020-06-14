CONFUSION STILL SURROUNDING JUNIOR FOOTBALL AS NON CONTACT TRAINING RESUMES TOMORROW

There is still some confusion on when junior football will return in Wexford and beyond.

From tomorrow, June 15th clubs will be able to participate in non contact training in groups of up to 15 people.

However, the FAI are still to decide whether to bring forward their dates for full training and the resumption of matches which currently stands at August 10th for training and August 28th for games.

Other organisations such as the GAA have amended their return timetables in line with Government guidelines and it’s expected the FAI will make similar changes in the coming week.

Shamrock Rovers first team manager Paul Kirwan says the fixture backlog is unlikely to be resolved in time:

