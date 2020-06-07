CYCLIST KILLED IN GOWRAN CRASH NAMED LOCALLY AS LESTER RYAN SNR

Launching the Vhi GAA Cul Camps at Leinster GAA headquarters, Portlaoise. From left, back: Kilkenny goalkeeper PJ Ryan; Michael Broderick, Vhi; Sheamus Howlin, chairman Leinster GAA; Val Malone, Kilkenny coaching officer and Lester Ryan, Provincial co-ordinator, Vhi GAA Cul Camps. Front: Portlaoise Juvenile players, Eddie Critchley, Eoin Laffere, Amy Byrne, Patrick Critchley and Grainne O'Reilly. Log on to www.gaa.ie for online registration. Picture: Alf Harvey, supplied from Leinster GAA.

Gardai are investigating after a cyclist was killed following a collision with a tractor in County Kilkenny.

The incident happened on Church Road in Gowran at around a quarter to 4 yesterday afternoon.

The body of the man in his 60s was first brought to St. Luke’s General Hospital in Kilkenny and has been transferred to University Hospital Waterford for a post mortem.

The man has been named locally as Lester Ryan Senior, who won 3 Senior Leinster titles with Kilkenny in Hurling during the 1980s and 90s and is the uncle of the 2014 winning All Ireland captain Lester Ryan.

Gardaí attended the scene and the road has now reopened after a forensic collision examination – no-one else was injured.

Gardaí in Goresbridge are appealing for witnesses.

