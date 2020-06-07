CYCLIST KILLED IN GOWRAN CRASH NAMED LOCALLY AS LESTER RYAN SNR

Gardai are investigating after a cyclist was killed following a collision with a tractor in County Kilkenny.

The incident happened on Church Road in Gowran at around a quarter to 4 yesterday afternoon.

The body of the man in his 60s was first brought to St. Luke’s General Hospital in Kilkenny and has been transferred to University Hospital Waterford for a post mortem.

The man has been named locally as Lester Ryan Senior, who won 3 Senior Leinster titles with Kilkenny in Hurling during the 1980s and 90s and is the uncle of the 2014 winning All Ireland captain Lester Ryan.

Gardaí attended the scene and the road has now reopened after a forensic collision examination – no-one else was injured.

Gardaí in Goresbridge are appealing for witnesses.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email