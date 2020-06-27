DRIVING TESTS TO RESUME FROM MONDAY BUT WITH RESTRICTIONS IN PLACE

Driving tests for some vehicles are set to resume from Monday at 14 centres around the country.

Test centres in Wexford will not reopen next week but tests will be available in Kilkenny and Waterford.

Initially only truck, bus and motorcycle tests will take place but car tests are due to resume later in Phase 3 of the country’s reopening.

The remaining 38 centres reopening gradually over the coming weeks.

Drivers and testers will be have to wear masks during the test and provisional permits due to expire will be extended for 4 months.

