ENNISCORTHY RECOVERING AFTER THUNDERSTORM LEADS TO MAJOR FLOODING LAST NIGHT

It’s a very wet morning in the east and south east of the country with heavy showers and localised thunderstorms.

Met Éireann’s weather station at Dublin Airport recorded 11.5mm of rain in just one hour between 5am and 6am.

That’s more rainfall than it saw in the whole month of May.

Many businesses in Enniscorthy are recovering this morning after dealing with the torrential downpour which hit the town last night.

Videos have emerged on social media of flooding in the Holy Grail restaurant as well as falling ceiling tiles in the town’s Supervalu.

No one was hurt in either incident and Supervalu are open for business this morning.

David Minogue from Wexford County Council says crews are on hand to help anyone who may have been affected by the weather:

