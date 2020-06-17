FF LEADER SAYS HE WILL STAY ON EVEN IF HIS PARTY REJECTS THE PROGRAMME FOR GOVERNMENT

Fianna Fail leader Michael Martin says he will stay on as leader of the party even if the members reject the programme for Government.

The Cork TD is expected to be named as Taoiseach if his party, along with the memberships of Fine Gael and the Green Party, give the green light to the deal agreed on Monday.

It comes following the criticism from local Fianna Fail councillor Willie Kavanagh who said he wouldn’t vote for the deal due to a lack of support for the agriculture sector.

Deputy Martin told Alan Corcoran on the Morning Mix that they would get the deal passed and he will stay on:

