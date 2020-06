Businesses and residents of Enniscorthy are counting the cost today after flash flooding hit the town last night

Torrential rain and thunderstorms lasted for over an hour which led to floodwaters swirling through parts of the town

Worst effected areas include the town centre, Irish Street, Island Road, and the Millbrook Estate

Government and Wexford County Council support is being sought for those effected

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email