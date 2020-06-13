FORCING SCHOOLS TO DEVIATE FROM PUBLIC HEALTH ADVICE “UNACCEPTABLE” – ASTI

The country’s largest teachers union says it would be “unacceptable” if any solution to reopen schools deviated from public health advice.

A new report shows the current two-metre rule means primary school students only attending class one day a week, and secondary students twice a week.

Yesterday the Education Minister said that would be a ‘non-runner’ – the Department’s now planning for a return without the practice.

ASTI President, Wexford woman Deirdre McDonald, says the announcement came as a surprise:

