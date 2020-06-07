FORMER WEXFORD YOUTHS STAR CLAIRE O’RIORDAN ON GETTING BACK TO FOOTBALL

As we await the return of football one this island, we’ve had to turn our attention elsewhere to get our fix.

One area that gets a lot of coverage these days is the Bundesliga in Germany. Football fans have switched their allegiances from Liverpool to Borussia Dortmund or you may know a Leeds fan who is going all in on Union Berlin’s battle for survival.

However, it’s not just the men who are back in action, the women’s game is also providing a necessary distraction to the troubles of modern life by giving fans something to focus on other than the news.

Germany is seen as one of the places to be for professional football players in the women’s game as can be seen with the likes of Amber Barrett and Diane Caldwell making the move east.

Former Wexford Youths star Claire O’Riordan also plies her trade in the Frauen Bundesliga with MSV Duisburg and she has taken time out of her busy schedule to speak to our own Aidan Delaney.

She told him about her experiences of lockdown in a foreign country as well as her delight to get back to the sport she loves.

