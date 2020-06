A new counseling service for Carers has been set up by a Wexford group online.

The Wexford Resource Centre of Family Carers Ireland are providing up to 8 sessions for anyone who is caring for someone in their home and who may be under increased pressure at this time.

The service is free and is available to the 11 thousand plus carers nationally.

Susan Ecceleston who is the Care Support Manager of Family Carers Ireland explains the process involved:

