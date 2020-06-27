GARDAI ASSIST IN SEARCH FOR MISSING BRAY MAN JASON MULLEN

Gardai in Wicklow are seeking the public’s help to find a missing man from Bray.

38 year old Jason Mullen was last seen in the Cois Cairn estate area of the town at 4:40pm yesterday.

He is described as being 5’4″, with short black hair and of slight build.

Gardaí are very concerned for Jason’s welfare and would encourage him to make contact.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Dun Laoghaire Gardai on 01 666 5000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email