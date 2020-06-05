GOVERNMENT ANNOUNCE REOPENING PLAN

Pubs that serve food will be able to open from the end of the month as part of a significant escalation of the easing of Coronavirus restrictions.

The roadmap has been reduced from five phases to four with a number of areas re-opening sooner than expected.

Phase Two is going ahead in full from Monday with significant add ons – and the restrictions will largely now end on August 10th, three weeks early.

From Monday people will be able to travel anywhere within their county, or up to 20 kilometres away from their homes – and that limit will be scrapped entirely at the end of the month.

People will be able to meet indoors and outdoors in groups of 6 while observing social distancing.

All retail stores can open next week under guidelines including staggered opening times.

While shopping centres can open on June 15th.

The tourism and hospitality sector can return early on June 29th – with pubs that serve food being allowed to open the same day.

Places of worship should also be able to re-open from the end of this month.

The number of people attending funerals can increase from 10 to 25 next week

