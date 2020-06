Social distancing rules for the hospitality sector could be relaxed as soon as next month.

Ministers are considering if the 2-metre guidance could be changed to 1.5 or 1 metre in places like pubs.

According to the Irish Mail on Sunday, it’s only an option if the coronavirus infection rate stays low.

Liam Griffin – owner of the Ferrycarrig Hotel and Monart Spa and All Ireland winning Wexford hurling manager – says a change to social distancing rules would make a big difference:

