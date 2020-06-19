JOBS TO GO AT AER LINGUS

Up to 500 jobs are set to be cut at Aer Lingus.

The airline says the Covid 19 crisis is having a catastrophic effect on the aviation industry.

In a statement this evening Aer Lingus says it is operating at less than 5 per cent of its normal schedule and there remains uncertainly over the restoration of services and future demand

The company says their problems are exacerbated by the 14 day quarantine requirement and the advisories against all-non essential travel.

It’s accused the government of failing to take steps other European Member States have taken

As a result Aer Lingus has informed the Social Protection Minister of plans to make up to 500 staff redundant.

The airline says it is now starting the required consultation process with employee representative organisations.

