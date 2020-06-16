LOCAL COUNCILLORS SPLIT ON PROGRAMME FOR GOVERNMENT AS COMPROMISES MADE ON ALL SIDES

Members of Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Greens will now have their say on the programme for government, after it was endorsed by the parliamentary parties late last night.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says compromises were made on all sides in negotiations.

Fine Gael wanted an increase in the state pension age, with it instead being deferred and sent for a commission to review.

While the Occupied Territories Bill sought by the Green Party was also not included.

Meanwhile Local Fianna Fail councillor Willie Kavanagh says plans for the agriculture sector could prove a sticking point for the members of his party:

And Sinn Fein Councillor for Gorey Fionntan O’Suilleabhain says the country was looking for change and many will be disappointed:

