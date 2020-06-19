MAJOR EASING OF CORONAVIRUS RESTRICTIONS

Gatherings of up to 50 people will be allowed from the end of June.

The government is expected to announce the speeding up of some parts of the roadmap for unlocking the country this evening.

Cabinet Ministers are meeting to approve significant changes to the plans to re-open the country.

From June 29th barbers, hairdressers, hotels, restaurants and pubs that serve food will be allowed to re-open.

It’s expected contact sport will be allowed to resume from the end of June as well, and significant changes to public gatherings.

Up to 50 people will be allowed to meet indoors from June 29th, rising to 100 on July 20th.

Outdoors up to 200 can meet with social distancing from the end of the month, rising to 500 in July.

That means many weddings will be able to go ahead while smaller concerts and theatre productions will be allowed, with cinemas also set to return.

It also allows spectators back at sporting events in reduced numbers.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email