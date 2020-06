A man charged with murdering Detective Garda Colm Horkan in Castlerea, Co Roscommon, last week has been deemed unfit to appear in court today.

Stephen Silver, of Aughaward, Foxford, Mayo, was due to appear at Harristown court in Castlerea via video link.

However, the court was told he is currently receiving medical attention at the Central Mental Hospital.

The court heard he was transferred from Castlerea prison to receive medical attention this week.

