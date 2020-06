Party members of Fianna Fail around the country are getting the opportunity to vote on the new programme for government

A simple majority is what’s needed to allow Micheal Martin become Taoiseach in two weeks time

That’s assuming both Fine Gael and the Greens also ratify the deal

Speaking on South East Radio Micheal Martin said he has confidence in the party members in Wexford to support the programme

