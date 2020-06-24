McCauley Health & Beauty Says It Will Not Reopen Its Beauty Salons Due To Covid Crisis

One of Co. Wexford’s well known health and beauty companies has confirmed its taking measures to combat what it describes as “the serious downturn” due to Covid 19.

In a statement to South East Radio News McCauley Health and Beauty confirmed it has announced a number of measures to its employees. It says the plans are intended to combat the serious downturn in trading caused by the Covid 19 crisis.

McCauley Health and Beauty has announced it will not reopen its beauty salons as part of its plan. The company says “it is focused on working with and supporting staff who have been affected at this time”.

McCauley Health and Beauty says staff in the pharmacy business will continue to provide service to patients and customers as they have done throughout the Covid 19 crisis.

McCauley Heath and Beauty was founded in 1953 at 21 Rafter Street in Enniscorthy. According to the company’s website it currently operates over 30 stores nationally and employs over 500 staff.

In 2018 the company announced it was moving its headquarters from Ardcavan in Wexford Town to Dublin.

