MORE REOPENING OF COUNTRY NEXT WEEK

Parts of the government’s plan to re-open the economy are expected to be sped up tomorrow.

The government asked health officials to give the go ahead to move forward some parts of the exit plan.

Cabinet Ministers will meet to approve moving to the second phase which involves the re-opening of retail stores, small social visits in the home and an increase in the distance people can travel from their homes.

There’s also going to be an increase in the number of people that can attend funerals and a return to training for sports teams.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email