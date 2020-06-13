MORE SUPPORT NEEDED FOR SMALL BUSINESSES AS OHANA CAFE BECOMES THE LATEST VICTIM OF THE LOCKDOWN

The government supports aren’t there to stop small businesses from closing down permanently after the Covid 19 crisis.

That’s the view of Ohana Cafe owner Anne Marie Kinsella who had to walk away from her premise for good last night.

The award winning cafe opened on Harper’s Lane in Wexford Town in 2018 but has not survived the lockdown after shutting up shop on the 12th of March.

It follows the closure of another popular tearoom in the town, the Button and Spoon on Monday last.

Anne Marie says more should be done to keep local businesses open:

However, Anne Marie is remaining defiant about her future:

