NEW GOVERNMENT A STEP CLOSER

The Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and Green parliamentary parties will start having their say on a programme for government in the next hour.

Micheál Martin is set to become Taoiseach until 2022 under the arrangement between the three parties.

The three parties are all selling aspects of the deal as key wins for them.

The Greens got committments for a 7 per cent reduction in carbon emissions and a rise in the carbon tax.

Fianna Fail say they secured a large package for social and affordable housing.

While Fine Gael say they secured a promise of no rise in income tax or USC.

