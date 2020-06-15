NO BEDS WILL BE CLOSED DUE TO SOCIAL DISTANCING CONCERNS AT WEXFORD GENERAL – IRELAND EAST GROUP

No beds are going to be closed at Wexford General Hospital because of social distancing concerns.

That’s according to a statement from the Ireland East Hospital Group as they addressed rumours that the 2 metre guidelines will lead to beds being closed off to patients.

Caroline Kohn from the group says management at the hospital are continuing to ensure plans are in place for any resurgence in Covid 19 and this includes potentially having to repurpose beds to facilitate Covid and Non Covid patients safely.

It’s believed the hospital has put in a request for a 72 bed modular unit to be put in place if such a unit is needed to deal with more cases.

While Ely Hospital in Wexford Town has been placed on standby in the event of a surge, Labour TD Brendan Howlin says it’s important that the unit is given the green light:

