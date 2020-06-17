NO COVID CASES IN WEXFORD FOR 8 DAYS BUT VIROLOGIST WARNS OF SECOND WAVE

A leading virologist claims Ireland could experience a second wave of Covid-19 cases once air travel increases.

The recent trend of a low number of cases is continuing – with three deaths and 14 new cases confirmed in the Republic yesterday.

Wexford hasn’t seen an increase in 8 days with the total on confirmed cases in the county remaining at 216 since the outbreak began.

Meanwhile Wexford General Hospital is completely free from the virus with no confirmed or suspected cases on site according to the latest figures.

Lindsay Broadbent, a virologist in Queen’s University Belfast, fears there’ll be another surge in cases:

