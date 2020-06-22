No New Cases Of Covid 19 In Co. Wexford For 13 Days – Latest Figures

No new cases of Covid 19 have been reported in Co. Wexford for thirteen days.

A total of 216 people have been diagnosed with the virus since the outbreak began in March. The last time Co. Wexford reported new cases of corona virus was Monday the 8th of June when two additional cases were reported at that time.

Wicklow currently has 673 cases, Kilkenny 354, Carlow has 174 and Waterford has 155 cases.

Latest figures from the HSE published last night show Wexford General Hospital currently has no confirmed cases of Covid 19 on site. One patient is being treated as a suspected case and is awaiting test results.

Wexford General Hospital currently has 4 vacant general beds and 5 vacant critical care beds.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email