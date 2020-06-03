No New Cases Of Covid 19 In Co. Wexford For 13 Days – Latest Figures

No new cases of Covid 19 have been reported in Co. Wexford for a 13th day.

213 people in Co. Wexford have been diagnosed with Covid 19 since the outbreak began here in March. The figure had remained static at 216 cases for almost two weeks.

However, following a review by the HSE and the National Public Health Emergency Team three cases in Co. Wexford were declassified last night.

Latest figures published by the HSE at 8pm last night show there are currently no confirmed cases of Covid 19 at Wexford General Hospital, however five patients are being treated as suspected cases at the hospital.

Wexford General Hospital currently has 14 vacant general beds and 3 vacant critical care beds.

Wicklow now has 667 cases, an increase of four people over the past 24 hours. Kilkenny has 338, Carlow 166 and Waterford has 153. The figures in those three counties remain unchanged.

