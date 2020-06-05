No New Cases Of Covid 19 In Co. Wexford For 15 Days – Latest Figures

No new cases of Covid 19 have been reported in Co. Wexford for fifteen days. 213 people have contracted the virus in Co. Wexford since the outbreak began in March.

The transmission of corona virus in Co. Wexford seems to have slowed with the number of people being diagnosed with the virus remaining static for more than two weeks.

The latest figures from the HSE published at 8pm last night show Wexford General Hospital has no confirmed cases of Covid 19 on site. However, three patients are being treated as suspected cases at the hospital – the same number as yesterday.

Wicklow has 668 cases, Kilkenny 339, Carlow 169 and Waterford has 152 confirmed cases.

