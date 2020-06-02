No New Cases Of Covid 19 In Co. Wexford For The Past 12 Days

No new cases of Covid 19 have been reported in Co. Wexford for 12 days. A total of 216 people have been diagnosed with the virus here since the outbreak began.

Co. Wexford is one of only six counties in the country which has reported no cases of Covid 19 in recent days. Co. Wexford has the second lowest rate of infection in the country per head of population.

According to the latest figures released by the HSE at 8pm last night – Wexford General Hospital has no confirmed cases of corona virus on site. However, 5 people are being treated as suspected cases at the hospital.

Co. Wicklow has 663 cases which has remained static, Kilkenny has 338 which is an increase of one since last Friday, Carlow has 166 – 12 new cases over the weekend, and Waterford has 153 cases – a rise of two over the weekend.

