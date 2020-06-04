No New Cases Of Covid 19 In Co. Wexford For Two Weeks – Latest Figures

Co. Wexford has reported no new cases of Covid 19 for two weeks.

213 people have been diagnosed with corona virus in Co. Wexford since March.

No new cases were recorded across the county since Thursday 21st of May. On that day five cases were confirmed – giving a total of 217 cases in Co. Wexford.

However, following a review by the HSE and the National Public Health Emergency Team – a total of four cases have been declassified over the past two weeks.

Wexford General Hospital has no confirmed cases of Covid 19 on site according to the latest figures released by the HSE last night. However, three people are being treated as suspected cases at the hospital – that number has reduced by two in the past twenty four hours.

Wexford General Hospital now has 15 vacant general beds and 4 vacant critical care beds.

Meanwhile Co. Wicklow has 667 cases, Kilkenny 339, Carlow 166 and Waterford has 152 cases

