No New Cases Of Covid 19 In Co. Wexford – Latest Figures

There’s been no change in the number of confirmed cases of Covid 19 in Co. Wexford. The total of 216 has remained static over the past twenty four hours.

The number of cases of Covid 19 being diagnosed in Co. Wexford continues to slow. Three cases have been identified in the county over the past week.

No new cases were recorded over the past twenty four hours.

Wexford General Hospital currently has no confirmed cases of the virus on site. However, the latest figures from the HSE published at 8pm last night show one patient is currently being treated as a suspected case at the hospital. That figure decreased by two over the past twenty four hours.

Wicklow has 670 cases, Kilkenny 345, Carlow 168, and Waterford has 154 cases – all three counties recorded no new cases.

Carlow now has 168 cases an increase of one since yesterday.

