One Suspected Case Of Covid 19 At Wexford General Hospital – Latest Figures

One new case of Covid 19 was recorded in Co. Wexford over the weekend. It was the first time in 16 days a case was diagnosed here.

214 people have now contracted corona virus in Co. Wexford since the outbreak began in March.

The latest figures from the HSE, published last night, show currently Wexford General Hospital has no confirmed cases of Covid 19. However, one patient is being treated as a suspected case at the hospital.

The number of suspected cases reduced from two people on Saturday night to one person last night at the hospital. Wexford General Hospital has 28 vacant general beds and 6 vacant critical care beds,

Wicklow has 670 cases, Kilkenny 344, Carlow has 168 and Waterford has 154 cases.

