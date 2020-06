Almost two thirds of children who were treated in hospital for drug and alcohol-related illnesses last year were girls.

According to freedom of information figures, 1,026 kids were hospitalised with these issues in 2019.

The Ireland East Hospital Group, which contains patients from Wexford, saw 158 hospitalisations with 84 girls aged between 10 and 17.

Dr Ciara Martin, a consultant pediatrician with Children’s Health Ireland, is not surprised girls are presenting more than boys:

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email