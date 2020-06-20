OVER 2,500 SIGN PETITION TO STOP SALE OF 1798 CENTRE IN ENNISCORTHY

Over 2,500 people have signed an online petition calling for the sale of the 1798 Rebellion Centre in Enniscorthy to be stopped.

Reports this week suggest the centre dedicated to the Rebellion in Wexford over 200 years ago could make way for a museum detailing the life of famed Enniscorthy designer Eileen Gray.

It’s understood no contracts have been signed and any discussions on the sale are still in very early stages.

Local Sinn Fein TD Johnny Mythen says the centre should be saved:

