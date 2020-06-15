OVER 9 IN 10 LGBTI+ YOUNG PEOPLE ARE SUFFERING FROM MENTAL HEALTH CONCERNS DURING COVID 19

93% of LGBTI+ young people have been struggling with anxiety, stress or depression during the Covid 19 lockdown.

That’s according to a national survey released by BeLonG To Youth Services this morning.

Other key findings in the report include 55% of LGBTI+ young people suffering from suicide ideation and 45% struggling with self harm.

It’s believed the lockdown has placed more pressure on teens who are experiencing a loss of access to the spaces and supports which they relied on for their wellbeing.

Kieran Donohoe of the Ferns Diocesan Youth Service has some tips for helping young people improve their mental health now that the lockdown is being lifted.

