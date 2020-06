Thousands of part time workers across Co. Wexford currently receiving the Pandemic Unemployment payment will see it reduced by 42%

It’s being reported the €350 a week payment will be reduced to the Jobseeker’s allowance rate of €203 for part time workers.

The payment for full time workers will be phased out over time.

The emergency scheme is to due to end on Monday, but is set to be extended.

