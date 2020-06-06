PENNEYS STORE IN WEXFORD TOWN ONE OF MANY TO REOPEN ON FRIDAY 12TH JUNE

Pennys say all of its stores across the country, including the one in Wexford Town will begin to reopen from June 12th.

In a statement released this morning, the company says ‘Employee and customer safety is the highest priority in our preparations for re-opening’.

Those with street access will welcome back customers from that date, while June 15th will be the re-opening for stores in shopping centres.

The company say there will be limits on the number of people allowed in shops at any one time and fitting rooms will be closed off.

