A person was rescued from the water last night after their dingy capsized near Dunmore East.

The Dunmore East RNLI Lifeboat ‘Elizabeth and Ronald’ was launched just before 5 o’clock following a request from the Irish Coastguard.

The person was brought to safety before members of the RNLI managed to re-right the boat before towing it to Dunmore East Harbour.

The RNLI have asked the public not to go sailing alone and always have a way to call for help.

